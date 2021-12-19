Yield Guild Games Hits 1-Day Volume of $37.87 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $350.91 million and $37.87 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00010868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

