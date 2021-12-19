Young Boys Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $7,409.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $702,370.01 and $7,409.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Young Boys Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Young Boys Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Young Boys Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Young Boys Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Young Boys Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Young Boys Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.