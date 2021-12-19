Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.44. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.