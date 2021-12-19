Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,627. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

