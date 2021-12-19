Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $5.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $28.21 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

