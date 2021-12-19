Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE CMTG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,416. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

