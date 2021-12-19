Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

