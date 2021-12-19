Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 3,187,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

