Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 3,187,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
