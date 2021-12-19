Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

FHTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $19.09 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

