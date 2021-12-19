Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. Guess? reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.00 on Friday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

