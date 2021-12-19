Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 3,782,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

