Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce sales of $406.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.90 million and the lowest is $377.50 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $388.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

