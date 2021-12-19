Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 108.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

OMCL stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.58.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

