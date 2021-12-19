Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $259.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.50 million and the highest is $260.48 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

