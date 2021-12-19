Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.71). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($1.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.