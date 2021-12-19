Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

