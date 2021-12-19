Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

