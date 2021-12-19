Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $35.39 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

