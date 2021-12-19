Zacks: Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $58.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.99 million and the highest is $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $25,199,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $18,954,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

