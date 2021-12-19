Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $71.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

