Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

