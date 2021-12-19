Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

