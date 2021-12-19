Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,743.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,030,000 after buying an additional 765,686 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $21,113,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

