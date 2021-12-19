Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

