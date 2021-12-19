Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.