Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report sales of $16.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

CZWI opened at $13.85 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

