Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IronNet.

Several brokerages have commented on IRNT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 5,354,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. IronNet has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

