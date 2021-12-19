Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NVEI stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 1,288,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,970. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

