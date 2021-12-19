Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.
NVEI stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 1,288,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,970. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
