Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.33. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

