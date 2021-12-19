Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

XYL traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. 1,503,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

