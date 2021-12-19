Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 2U by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

