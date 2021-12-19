Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce $142.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.20 million and the highest is $142.80 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,986. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $275.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. Civeo has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

