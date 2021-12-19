Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

