Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.
Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
