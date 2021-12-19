Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 313,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,646. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

