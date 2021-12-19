Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DBX opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

