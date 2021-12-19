Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in FMC by 47.1% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

