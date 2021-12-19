Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $19.09 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

