Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 152,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

