Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 639,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,225. Perion Network has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

