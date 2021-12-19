Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 160.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

