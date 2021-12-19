Zano Price Tops $2.20 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004659 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $318,038.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,023.41 or 0.99547167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00279256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.00434607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00150734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,982,818 coins and its circulating supply is 10,953,318 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.