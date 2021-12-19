ZBG Token Market Cap Tops $5.13 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $136,251.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

