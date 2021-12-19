Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $19,017.09 and approximately $23.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005406 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

