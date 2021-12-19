Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00336813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00087781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

