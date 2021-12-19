ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $375.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $578,904.06 and approximately $375.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00232279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00032096 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.00521667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

