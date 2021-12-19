ZeroSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $437,509.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007016 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

