Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

