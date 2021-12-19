Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

