ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 98,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

