Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

