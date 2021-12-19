ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and $184,587.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 85,442,182 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

